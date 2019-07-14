Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)’s results

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company 20 0.55 N/A -24.51 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 24 7.99 N/A 1.06 22.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Parker Drilling Company and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% 0% 0% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 9.6% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Parker Drilling Company and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00

Parker Drilling Company has a 3.63% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Meanwhile, Tallgrass Energy LP’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 16.70%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tallgrass Energy LP is looking more favorable than Parker Drilling Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.68% of Parker Drilling Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.6% of Tallgrass Energy LP are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.2% are Tallgrass Energy LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company 12.85% 18.54% -2.79% -87.09% -96.43% -2.79% Tallgrass Energy LP -0.12% -3.83% 5.42% 6.35% 12.49% -0.86%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company was more bearish than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Tallgrass Energy LP beats Parker Drilling Company.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.