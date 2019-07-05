Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s results

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company 20 0.55 N/A -24.51 0.00 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.71 N/A 0.12 12.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Parker Drilling Company and Profire Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% 0% 0% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Parker Drilling Company and Profire Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Parker Drilling Company’s upside potential is 3.63% at a $20 consensus target price. On the other hand, Profire Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Profire Energy Inc. looks more robust than Parker Drilling Company as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Parker Drilling Company and Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.68% and 45.5% respectively. Comparatively, Profire Energy Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company 12.85% 18.54% -2.79% -87.09% -96.43% -2.79% Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company has -2.79% weaker performance while Profire Energy Inc. has 7.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats Parker Drilling Company on 6 of the 7 factors.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.