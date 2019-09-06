Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s results

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company 18 0.51 N/A -24.49 0.00 Halliburton Company 25 0.70 N/A 1.46 15.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Parker Drilling Company and Halliburton Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3% Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Parker Drilling Company are 2.5 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Halliburton Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Parker Drilling Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Parker Drilling Company and Halliburton Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 Halliburton Company 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 5.10% for Parker Drilling Company with consensus price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Halliburton Company is $28.8, which is potential 50.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Halliburton Company looks more robust than Parker Drilling Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company shares and 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Halliburton Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76% Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company was more bearish than Halliburton Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Halliburton Company beats Parker Drilling Company.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.