Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company 18 0.45 N/A -24.49 0.00 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.37 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Parker Drilling Company and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Parker Drilling Company and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Parker Drilling Company is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Parker Drilling Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Parker Drilling Company and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parker Drilling Company has a 16.96% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Parker Drilling Company and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 69.3% respectively. 0.8% are Parker Drilling Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. beats Parker Drilling Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.