Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s results

Since Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company 19 0.38 N/A -24.49 0.00 FTS International Inc. 8 0.32 N/A 1.14 3.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Parker Drilling Company and FTS International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Parker Drilling Company and FTS International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

Parker Drilling Company’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, FTS International Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Parker Drilling Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FTS International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Parker Drilling Company and FTS International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parker Drilling Company’s upside potential currently stands at 49.25% and an $20 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of FTS International Inc. is $7, which is potential 131.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FTS International Inc. looks more robust than Parker Drilling Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company shares and 77.7% of FTS International Inc. shares. 0.8% are Parker Drilling Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, FTS International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company’s stock price has smaller decline than FTS International Inc.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.