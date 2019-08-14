Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company 19 0.32 N/A -24.49 0.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 14 0.30 N/A -2.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Parker Drilling Company and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Parker Drilling Company and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parker Drilling Company. Its rival C&J Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Parker Drilling Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Parker Drilling Company and C&J Energy Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parker Drilling Company’s upside potential is 76.52% at a $20 consensus price target. C&J Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 101.06% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that C&J Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Parker Drilling Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company shares and 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company shares. Comparatively, C&J Energy Services Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company was more bearish than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Summary

C&J Energy Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Parker Drilling Company.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.