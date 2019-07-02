Reviewing Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 21 4.81 N/A 2.40 8.89 SB One Bancorp 22 3.65 N/A 1.70 13.41

In table 1 we can see Parke Bancorp Inc. and SB One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SB One Bancorp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parke Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SB One Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Parke Bancorp Inc. and SB One Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.1% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Parke Bancorp Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SB One Bancorp’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Parke Bancorp Inc. and SB One Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SB One Bancorp’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 25.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parke Bancorp Inc. and SB One Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 41.9% respectively. 11.4% are Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.6% of SB One Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. -4.01% -3.71% 1.43% 7.9% 4.16% 13.81% SB One Bancorp -2.44% 2.93% 2.84% -5.5% -25.02% 11.69%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than SB One Bancorp

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Parke Bancorp Inc. beats SB One Bancorp.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.