Reviewing Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s and Its Peers results

Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Parke Bancorp Inc. has 11.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Parke Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 40,388,086.64% 16.50% 1.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Parke Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 8.95M 22 9.52 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Parke Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Parke Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parke Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Parke Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Parke Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Parke Bancorp Inc.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.