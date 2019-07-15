Reviewing Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s results

This is a contrast between Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 21 4.85 N/A 2.40 8.89 BCB Bancorp Inc. 12 2.54 N/A 1.04 12.26

Table 1 highlights Parke Bancorp Inc. and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Parke Bancorp Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BCB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares and 29.3% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.4% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.7% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. -4.01% -3.71% 1.43% 7.9% 4.16% 13.81% BCB Bancorp Inc. -2.23% -2.83% 6.19% 5.05% -16.79% 21.2%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats BCB Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.