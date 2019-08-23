Reviewing Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)’s and Its Competitors results

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) is a company in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.21% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.82% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0.00% 18.10% 4.40% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. N/A 33 6.92 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.25 2.53

$35 is the consensus target price of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., with a potential upside of 29.06%. As a group, Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -2.86% -7.94% -18.42% -3.04% -14.88% -0.29% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has -0.29% weaker performance while Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors have 49.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Volatility & Risk

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. Competitively, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s rivals are 51.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.