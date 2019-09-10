Reviewing Park National Corporation (PRK)’s and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s results

We are comparing Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 96 4.39 N/A 6.68 14.16 Independent Bank Corporation 21 2.90 N/A 1.65 13.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Park National Corporation and Independent Bank Corporation. Independent Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Park National Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Independent Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Park National Corporation and Independent Bank Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.77 beta indicates that Park National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Corporation’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41% of Park National Corporation shares and 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Independent Bank Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57% Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43%

For the past year Park National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Independent Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Park National Corporation beats Independent Bank Corporation.