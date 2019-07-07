Reviewing Park National Corporation (PRK)’s and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 96 4.75 N/A 6.68 14.61 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.21 N/A 3.76 15.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Park National Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc. Commerce Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Park National Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Park National Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Park National Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Park National Corporation’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Commerce Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Park National Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.7% of Park National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.9% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Park National Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06% Commerce Bancshares Inc. -1.96% -0.12% -3.78% -7.17% -4.94% 4.84%

For the past year Park National Corporation was more bullish than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Park National Corporation.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.