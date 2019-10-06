Reviewing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)’s and Its Peers results

As Lodging company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 813,926,106.37% 7.30% 4.40% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 200.47M 25 12.39 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 2.00 2.40

The rivals have a potential upside of 43.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. -0.23% -3.19% -18.39% -11.23% -13.59% 1.66% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals beat Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. Its portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.