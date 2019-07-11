Reviewing Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)’s and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s results

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 7 4.48 N/A 0.19 36.94 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 35 10.81 N/A 0.40 99.68

Table 1 highlights Park City Group Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Park City Group Inc. is presently more affordable than The Descartes Systems Group Inc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Park City Group Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Park City Group Inc. Its rival The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Park City Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Park City Group Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80

Park City Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.5, and a 123.30% upside potential. Meanwhile, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s average price target is $41.2, while its potential upside is 12.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Park City Group Inc. appears more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group Inc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.1% of Park City Group Inc. shares and 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Insiders owned 7% of Park City Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. -6.15% -11.92% -19.18% -24.84% -13.04% 15.08% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -0.89% 6.58% 23.68% 31.75% 33.46% 51.81%

For the past year Park City Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats Park City Group Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.