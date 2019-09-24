Reviewing Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)’s and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 6 5.44 N/A 0.22 23.75 Simulations Plus Inc. 29 19.17 N/A 0.44 89.04

Table 1 demonstrates Park City Group Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Simulations Plus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Park City Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Table 2 shows us Park City Group Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1%

Park City Group Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. Simulations Plus Inc.’s 132.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.32 beta.

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Park City Group Inc. Its rival Simulations Plus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Simulations Plus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Park City Group Inc.

In next table is given Park City Group Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 84.00% for Park City Group Inc. with average price target of $11.5.

Park City Group Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 44%. 22.6% are Park City Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% are Simulations Plus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. had bearish trend while Simulations Plus Inc. had bullish trend.

Simulations Plus Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Park City Group Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.