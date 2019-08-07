Reviewing Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)’s and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s results

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 7 4.28 N/A 0.22 23.75 Endava plc 32 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39

In table 1 we can see Park City Group Inc. and Endava plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Endava plc has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Park City Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Endava plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1%

Analyst Ratings

Park City Group Inc. and Endava plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 133.74% for Park City Group Inc. with consensus price target of $11.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Endava plc is $37, which is potential 1.96% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Park City Group Inc. appears more favorable than Endava plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Park City Group Inc. and Endava plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 60% respectively. Insiders held 22.6% of Park City Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.68% of Endava plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. has -14.07% weaker performance while Endava plc has 53.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Endava plc beats Park City Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.