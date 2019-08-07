Reviewing Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)’s and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s results

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Park City Group Inc.
|7
|4.28
|N/A
|0.22
|23.75
|Endava plc
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|0.47
|78.39
In table 1 we can see Park City Group Inc. and Endava plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Endava plc has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Park City Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Endava plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Park City Group Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|8.6%
|Endava plc
|0.00%
|16.2%
|11.1%
Analyst Ratings
Park City Group Inc. and Endava plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Park City Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Endava plc
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 133.74% for Park City Group Inc. with consensus price target of $11.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Endava plc is $37, which is potential 1.96% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Park City Group Inc. appears more favorable than Endava plc, based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Park City Group Inc. and Endava plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 60% respectively. Insiders held 22.6% of Park City Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.68% of Endava plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Park City Group Inc.
|0.39%
|-2.29%
|-33.89%
|-39.29%
|-35.47%
|-14.07%
|Endava plc
|-4.52%
|-11.9%
|11.38%
|58.12%
|59.14%
|53.21%
For the past year Park City Group Inc. has -14.07% weaker performance while Endava plc has 53.21% stronger performance.
Summary
Endava plc beats Park City Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.
Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
