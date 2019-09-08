Reviewing Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)’s and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s results

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.29 N/A 0.40 45.36 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 13 0.47 N/A 0.37 39.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Park Aerospace Corp. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Park Aerospace Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Park Aerospace Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Park Aerospace Corp. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Park Aerospace Corp.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Park Aerospace Corp. are 15.8 and 15.3 respectively. Its competitor Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Park Aerospace Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Park Aerospace Corp. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential downside is -1.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Park Aerospace Corp. shares and 0% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Park Aerospace Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -8.24% 2.82% 19.2% 24.81% 9.45% 72.26%

For the past year Park Aerospace Corp. has weaker performance than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Park Aerospace Corp. beats Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.