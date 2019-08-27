Reviewing Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s and Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)’s results

Both Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paringa Resources Limited and Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paringa Resources Limited and Nevsun Resources Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paringa Resources Limited and Nevsun Resources Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 92.68% of Nevsun Resources Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Nevsun Resources Ltd beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.