Reviewing Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s results

Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.63 N/A 16.51 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Paringa Resources Limited and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, Arch Coal Inc. has 40.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24% Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited has -32.24% weaker performance while Arch Coal Inc. has 11.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Paringa Resources Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.