Reviewing Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)’s and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s results

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) compete against each other in the Telecom Services – Domestic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 4 3.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 7 0.22 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pareteum Corporation and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pareteum Corporation and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pareteum Corporation’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pareteum Corporation. Its rival Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Pareteum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pareteum Corporation and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 79.2% respectively. Pareteum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.33%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 2.17% -6.55% -4.94% -54.84% -62.53% -52.33%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation has 107.1% stronger performance while Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has -52.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Pareteum Corporation beats Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.