Reviewing Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)’s and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s results

This is a contrast between Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Telecom Services – Domestic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 4 4.31 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cincinnati Bell Inc. 7 0.15 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Pareteum Corporation and Cincinnati Bell Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pareteum Corporation and Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3% Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0.00% 45.3% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pareteum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pareteum Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Pareteum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pareteum Corporation and Cincinnati Bell Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cincinnati Bell Inc. is $7, which is potential 47.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Pareteum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Cincinnati Bell Inc. -0.78% -23.29% -56.14% -53.41% -71.28% -50.9%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation had bullish trend while Cincinnati Bell Inc. had bearish trend.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.