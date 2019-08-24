Reviewing Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)’s and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 4 3.88 N/A -0.21 0.00 Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 1.46 23.52

Table 1 highlights Pareteum Corporation and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3% Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that Pareteum Corporation is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s beta is 0.08 which is 92.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pareteum Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pareteum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Pareteum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 7.33% are Pareteum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.1% of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. -1.58% -6.19% -4.91% -2.11% -1.89% -4.3%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation had bullish trend while Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. beats Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. Its Mobile Communications Business segment provides mobile services, and ICT and other mobile services; and sells mobile handsets, tablets, and data cards. The companyÂ’s Internet Business segment provides Internet service provider, Internet value-added, data communication, Internet data center, and ICT and other Internet services. Its International Fixed Communications Business segment offers international long distance telephone, international leased line, international data, satellite, and ICT and other international services. The companyÂ’s Other Business segment sells electronic products and properties. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.