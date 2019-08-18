Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, VIVUS Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Its competitor VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $21.25, and a 387.39% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 17.1%. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.