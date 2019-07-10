Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.53 N/A -3.76 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.53 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 451.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 72.4%. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.