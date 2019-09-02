Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.40 N/A -3.76 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.02 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 461.50%. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,132.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 18%. Insiders held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.