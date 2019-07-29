Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Since Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 561.99% for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 12.5%. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.