Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.58 N/A -3.76 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 132.00 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 385.71%. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 240.91% and its consensus price target is $39. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Revance Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 85.34%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.