Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.95M -3.76 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 551,983,221.55% -232.6% -39.5% Omeros Corporation 233,855,291.58% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

14.1 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Omeros Corporation is $26, which is potential 65.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 52.5%. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.