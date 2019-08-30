Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.67 N/A -3.76 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

In table 1 we can see Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 481.72% and an $21 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.