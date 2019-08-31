Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Its Rivals results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 79% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.60% -39.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $21, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 461.50%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.