Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Its Peers results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 552,241,899.45% -232.60% -39.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23.98M 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.