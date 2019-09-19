Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -3.76 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.1 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 95.91% and its average price target is $11.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 7.2%. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.