Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.34 N/A -3.76 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $21.25, and a 589.94% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.