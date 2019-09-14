Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.61 N/A -3.76 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 334.03% upside potential and an average price target of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).