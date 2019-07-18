Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.53 N/A -3.76 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 566.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.25. Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus price target of $79.17, with potential upside of 76.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 87.9% respectively. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.