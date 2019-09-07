Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

We are contrasting Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.62 N/A -3.76 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 542.67% upside potential and an average target price of $25. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 162.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 47.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.