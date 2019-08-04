Reviewing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG)’s and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s results

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 78.99 N/A -0.21 0.00 United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.63 N/A 0.01 80.56

Table 1 highlights Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2% United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. In other hand, United States Antimony Corporation has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Its rival United States Antimony Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United States Antimony Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 14.5%. Insiders held 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than United States Antimony Corporation.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.