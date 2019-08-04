Reviewing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG)’s and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s results

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|1
|78.99
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|5.63
|N/A
|0.01
|80.56
Table 1 highlights Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-9.2%
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|5.5%
|3.4%
Volatility & Risk
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. In other hand, United States Antimony Corporation has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Its rival United States Antimony Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United States Antimony Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 14.5%. Insiders held 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|-10.22%
|5.49%
|4.17%
|-11.12%
|-27.25%
|1.67%
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than United States Antimony Corporation.
Summary
United States Antimony Corporation beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.
