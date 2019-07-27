Reviewing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 82.12 N/A -0.24 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 28.25%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -1.36% -13.82% -25.03% -29.27% -50.35% -9.67% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.63% -1.84% -11.36% 21.46% 73.65% 9.22%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. had bearish trend while SilverCrest Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.