Reviewing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG)’s and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s results

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 79.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 BHP Group 53 3.28 N/A 3.32 15.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and BHP Group’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BHP Group on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, BHP Group has 2.5 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BHP Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and BHP Group Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4% of BHP Group are owned by institutional investors. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share held by insiders are 28.25%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -1.36% -13.82% -25.03% -29.27% -50.35% -9.67% BHP Group -0.7% -8.21% -0.46% 13.73% 4.76% 11.05%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has -9.67% weaker performance while BHP Group has 11.05% stronger performance.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 9 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.