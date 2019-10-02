Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.26 9.13M -1.67 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 1.07 32.45M 0.48 67.04

Table 1 highlights PAR Technology Corporation and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PAR Technology Corporation and Synaptics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 39,150,943.40% -51.2% -25.1% Synaptics Incorporated 90,667,784.30% 3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Synaptics Incorporated has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Synaptics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PAR Technology Corporation and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25

PAR Technology Corporation has a consensus target price of $32, and a 41.78% upside potential. On the other hand, Synaptics Incorporated’s potential downside is -15.18% and its consensus target price is $33.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PAR Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Synaptics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 98.6%. Insiders owned 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 10 of the 13 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.