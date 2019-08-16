Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 26 1.90 N/A -1.67 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.29 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.25 beta. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 2.45 beta is the reason why it is 145.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PAR Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PAR Technology Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 43.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 6.8%. About 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PAR Technology Corporation beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.