Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

Since PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.25 N/A -1.50 0.00 Oracle Corporation 52 5.03 N/A 2.68 20.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oracle Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Oracle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

PAR Technology Corporation has a 21.72% upside potential and an average price target of $32. Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.86 consensus price target and a -4.60% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 58.3% respectively. PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.3% of Oracle Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oracle Corporation beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.