Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

Since PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.27 N/A -1.50 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.99 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAR Technology Corporation and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation’s -0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NetSol Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.44 beta which makes it 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation has a consensus target price of $32, and a 20.53% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has stronger performance than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.