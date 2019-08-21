Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 1.89 N/A -1.67 0.00 Lyft Inc. 61 5.42 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Lyft Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. PAR Technology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

PAR Technology Corporation has a consensus target price of $32, and a 44.60% upside potential. Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.46 consensus target price and a 40.65% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than Lyft Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation beats Lyft Inc.