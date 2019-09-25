Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.22 N/A -1.67 0.00 Fastly Inc. 23 14.64 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see PAR Technology Corporation and Fastly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PAR Technology Corporation and Fastly Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 29.45% and an $32 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Fastly Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential downside is -20.84%. Based on the data shown earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than Fastly Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fastly Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.