Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

Since PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.29 N/A -1.50 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 23 4.39 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PAR Technology Corporation and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PAR Technology Corporation and Eventbrite Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Eventbrite Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.14% for PAR Technology Corporation with average price target of $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 17.24% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -35.6% weaker performance.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.