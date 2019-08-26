Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

We are contrasting PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 1.88 N/A -1.67 0.00 Appian Corporation 37 16.13 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Appian Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PAR Technology Corporation and Appian Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 45.06% and an $32 consensus price target. On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -31.73% and its consensus price target is $41. Based on the results shown earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 59.9% respectively. About 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has weaker performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

Appian Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.