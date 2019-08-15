Reviewing PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 26 1.91 N/A -1.67 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 88 14.92 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation is 125.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.25. AppFolio Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. AppFolio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 42.86% for PAR Technology Corporation with consensus target price of $32. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 consensus target price and a -36.75% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and AppFolio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 72.8%. PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of AppFolio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AppFolio Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.