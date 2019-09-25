Reviewing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)’s and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s results

We are contrasting Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 20 0.26 N/A 1.66 13.91 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 40 0.00 N/A 7.17 4.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 67.6% are Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has -18.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats Par Pacific Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.