Reviewing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. N/A 19 13.91 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.18 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 46.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.